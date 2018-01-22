Phiyega denies 'shielding' Mdluli

Former police commissioner Riah Phiyega has claimed she refused to declassify crucial evidence in the General Richard Mdluli fraud and corruption case because the originals were nowhere to be found.

Phiyega revealed this in an interview with Sowetan as she sought to clear her name following criticism that she may have helped protect the controversial former crime intelligence boss.

Freedom Under Law, an NGO which pursued the charges against Mdluli, said failure to declassify the evidence had helped Mdluli get away scot-free, both at SAPS and in the court of law.