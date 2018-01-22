Mahlangu resigned in February 2017‚ just before the health ombudsman released his report into the scandal.

Meanwhile‚ the Democratic Alliance on Sunday said it hoped that Mahlangu would testify “openly and truthfully without her previous arrogance”. The party’s Jack Bloom said Mahlangu should answer the following key questions:

1) What were the true reasons for cancelling the Esidimeni contract when a study commissioned by the department found that it was cost-effective and provided good care? 2) Why did she ignore so persistently all the warnings that moving so many patients to NGOs would lead to deaths? 3) Why did she mislead the Gauteng legislature by providing untrue replies to questions in the legislature? For example‚ on 18 November 2015‚ she said that only 591 patients would be placed with NGOs when more than 1‚000 patients were actually sent to NGOs. 4) What information did she provide to Premier David Makhura and the Executive Council on the Esidimeni matter‚ and what was their complicity in the decisions that were taken?

Bloom said Mahlangu should seek amends by giving honest testimony and apologising to the relatives of the deceased.

“She should acknowledge her personal and direct responsibility for this terrible tragedy‚ rather than blaming officials as scapegoats‚” he said.