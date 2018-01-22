A homecoming show to celebrate Omunye hit-makers Distruction Boyz was rocked by violence and a stampede this past weekend in KwaMashu‚ Durban.

Concertgoers stormed the gate and overpowered security at the Artizen Restaurant and Lounge on Saturday evening‚ after being told that tickets to an event featuring Distruction Boyz were sold out and the venue was filled to capacity.

The gate was pushed off its hinges and barricades were destroyed as people mobbed the venue‚ forcing organisers to open an overflow area to stop people from getting trampled in the stampede.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ the venue's manager Sphiwe Ndlovu said there was minor damage to property but no injuries were reported and police weren't called to the scene.