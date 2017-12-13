Residents living in municipalities who have defaulted on their debt for bulk water supply will not face a complete cut-off‚ but rather a restricted water flow.

This is according to Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ who addressed the media in Pretoria on Wednesday.

On November 24 Mokonyane announced that notices had been sent to 30 municipalities‚ who had defaulted on a combined debt of R10.7-billion‚ that their bulk water supply would be “throttled” should they fail to make arrangements for payment.

The notices advised the municipalities that under section 59 of the National Water Act‚ her department was authorised to restrict or suspend water to defaulting municipalities.

Mokonyane said that subsequent to this announcement‚ a meeting was held between the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation‚ National Treasury‚ the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs as well as the SA Local Government Association (SALGA).

“At the meeting there was consensus that the proposal by SALGA‚ of a total debt write-off was neither feasible nor up for consideration. Equally‚ National Treasury was unambiguously clear this would not be possible‚” she said.