Mokonyane: We will not cut water to defaulting municipalities
Residents living in municipalities who have defaulted on their debt for bulk water supply will not face a complete cut-off‚ but rather a restricted water flow.
This is according to Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ who addressed the media in Pretoria on Wednesday.
On November 24 Mokonyane announced that notices had been sent to 30 municipalities‚ who had defaulted on a combined debt of R10.7-billion‚ that their bulk water supply would be “throttled” should they fail to make arrangements for payment.
The notices advised the municipalities that under section 59 of the National Water Act‚ her department was authorised to restrict or suspend water to defaulting municipalities.
Mokonyane said that subsequent to this announcement‚ a meeting was held between the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation‚ National Treasury‚ the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs as well as the SA Local Government Association (SALGA).
“At the meeting there was consensus that the proposal by SALGA‚ of a total debt write-off was neither feasible nor up for consideration. Equally‚ National Treasury was unambiguously clear this would not be possible‚” she said.
To date‚ a total of R213-million was paid to various water boards by the affected municipalities‚ and a further R55-million to the Water Trading Entity.
“Commitments received since our initial pronouncements and over and above monies already received‚ amount to R300-million‚” Mokonyane said‚ adding that in the next few days this number was expected to increase.
Of the 30 municipalities cited‚ 25 had made contact with her department and 11 have paid amounts towards their debt.
“We must make it clear that the department will not cut water supply but may throttle the pressure at which we supply bulk water to ensure that citizens are provided with the minimal allocation of water as dictated by the constitution‚” she said.
According to Mokonyane‚ 25 litres a day per person are required under the basic living standards for healthy living.
“Faced with the current challenges‚ we are applying our minds and will make a determination in due course. It would be grossly unfair for the department to cut water to residents and commercial water users in circumstances where they have paid for the water.”