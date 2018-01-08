City bins were upended and putrid litter strewn throughout the Durban CBD as refuse collectors went on strike on Monday.

A group of nearly 50 workers left a trail of rubbish in their wake as they moved along Dr Yusuf Dadoo [Grey] Street‚ eventually being corralled by Metro Police officers in Sydney Road.

The workers‚ part of the City’s Expanded Public Works Programme‚ are demanding full time employment.

The strike action was eventually thwarted by rain.

According to a statement issued by the eThekwini Municipality‚ city fathers noted the strike “with great concern”.