The African National Congress has finally given its reasons why Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba must go.

The Johannesburg council will on Thursday vote on a motion of no confidence against Mashaba and speaker Vasco da Gama. The motion was brought by the ANC‚ which claims Mashaba is "reversing the gains" that it made while it was running the country’s economic capital.

Here is the list released by the ANC‚ just hours before the vote: Ø The majority of Johannesburg residents were excluded in the city’s most critical public participation platform – the Integrated Development Plan consultation process‚ which informs the city’s budget and spending in line with the residents’ expressed service delivery needs