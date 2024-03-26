×

Corn snacks a winner with customers

Business dream comes true

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 26 March 2024 - 08:50
The trio initially produced atchar but market share barriers forced them to abandon the project, despite being well-received by the community.
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

A trio with a passion for food are making inroads with their fast-moving consumer goods start-up business, Lefelo Foods.

The business, which was founded by Lesedi Tshabalala, Mbongeni Fakude and Tsholofelo Mongwenyane from Braamfischerville, Soweto, in 2022, produces Ama Shwam Shwam puffs. Puffs are extruded corn snacks made with corn meal, and can be baked or fried.

“Mbongeni, Tsholofelo and I love food. We like to experiment with food,” Tshabalala told Vuk'uzenzele. 

“We wanted to take the normal staple food that we eat in the township and enhance it with an extra touch and improve on it. We had three flavours of atchar – lemon lime zest, sweet chilli and tomato-floured atchar,” said Tshabalala, a final year strategic management degree student. 

After ditching this start-up, the concept of Ama Shwam Shwam was born.

