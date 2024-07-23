Despite her age, Ndlangamandla kept tabs on developments at the company while she completed her matric in 2011. It was not until 2021 that she took over the reins.
After completing grade 12, Ndlangamandla went on to obtain honours degrees in psychology and BCom, both with the University of SA (Unisa).
Upon completion, she worked at the Pretoria Zoo, the National Research Foundation and Unisa itself, while she assisted in the family business.
“I’ve never had ambitions to take over the business, my mother decided it was time I took over as she had no interested in running it. Yes, I do have siblings but they are also pursuing their career interests,”
Ndlangamandla expressed gratitude to her mother for entrusting her to manage the business. The business has also grown its fleet of hearses from four to seven.
“We now have a reception area, a coffin and casket showroom, a boardroom, a director’s office and a storeroom. Those are some of the changes I’ve introduced,”
Ndlangamandla has also opened the Mphazima Foundation as a way of giving back to the community of Piet Retief. Her efforts were rewarded in May when the business took home a R100,000 cash prize for coming second in the Hollywood Foundation’s Bambelela Business Awards held in Mpumalanga.
Plans are afoot for the business to open additional branches across the country.
“That’s my wish because I want to create more job opportunities. The full-time and part-time staff are a sign that it is possible,” she said. – This article was first published in Vuk’uzenzele
Dad's legacy lives on as daughter takes over funeral business
Ndlangamandla plans to open more branches across the country
Image: SUPPLIED
When Sinethemba Ndlangamandla’s undertaker father passed on in 2009, his funeral service business did not meet its demise with him.
Instead, more than a decade later, his daughter has rolled up her sleeves to run Mphazima Funeral Abangcwabi.
Testament to her efforts, Mphazima is today earning praise while ploughing back into the community of Mkhondo, in Mpumalanga, where it is based.
Ndlangamandla, Mphazima chief executive, explained the origins of the funeral parlour thus way.
“The business was started by my father a while ago but then he passed away in 2009. I was 16 at the time and it was then run by staff as my mother wanted to continue working as a professional nurse and had no interest in the business,” she said.
Image: SUPPLIED
Despite her age, Ndlangamandla kept tabs on developments at the company while she completed her matric in 2011. It was not until 2021 that she took over the reins.
After completing grade 12, Ndlangamandla went on to obtain honours degrees in psychology and BCom, both with the University of SA (Unisa).
Upon completion, she worked at the Pretoria Zoo, the National Research Foundation and Unisa itself, while she assisted in the family business.
“I’ve never had ambitions to take over the business, my mother decided it was time I took over as she had no interested in running it. Yes, I do have siblings but they are also pursuing their career interests,”
Ndlangamandla expressed gratitude to her mother for entrusting her to manage the business. The business has also grown its fleet of hearses from four to seven.
“We now have a reception area, a coffin and casket showroom, a boardroom, a director’s office and a storeroom. Those are some of the changes I’ve introduced,”
Ndlangamandla has also opened the Mphazima Foundation as a way of giving back to the community of Piet Retief. Her efforts were rewarded in May when the business took home a R100,000 cash prize for coming second in the Hollywood Foundation’s Bambelela Business Awards held in Mpumalanga.
Plans are afoot for the business to open additional branches across the country.
“That’s my wish because I want to create more job opportunities. The full-time and part-time staff are a sign that it is possible,” she said. – This article was first published in Vuk’uzenzele
Paint specialist fulfills manufacturing ambition
Young entrepreneur gives tyres a new look
Young entrepreneur flourishes after being part of Jasa project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos