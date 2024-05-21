Jobs

Young benefactor provides a better life to vulnerable kids

Kids given sanitary towels, toiletries, donated clothes

21 May 2024 - 10:00
Noxolo Sibande is the founder of non-profit company Xolo’s Touch.
Image: vukuzenzele/GCIS

Helping the most vulnerable people in the community of Nhlazatshe, Mpumalanga, is Noxolo Sibande’s calling.

The 25-year-old started nonprofit company (NPC) Xolo’s Touch in 2021 to help children who come from disadvantaged families with sanitary towels, toiletries, uniforms and donated clothes. 

“I was motivated by the number of children who are struggling with basic day-to-day needs because some of them end up making bad decisions such as getting involved in criminal activities or dating older men in exchange for money,” said Sibande, who lives with cerebral palsy. 

Xolo’s Touch also provides warm meals for elderly people who receive social grants. The meals are usually distributed on grant collection days. 

“Some of them wake up early to go and queue for their grant money without even having breakfast, so I just prepare meals for them on the day,” she said. 

Sibande said she uses a portion of her disability grant to assist the people that she has identified, but she is often supported by family and community members who share her vision to help more people in her community. 

“You do not have to be rich to help the next person. Sharing the little that you have goes a long way,” she said. 

So far, her company has managed to partner with a local radio station, another organisation, local businesses and municipality and traditional leaders to donate essential products and clothes to people in need.

To register an NPC, you need to register with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). 

The CIPC said a nonprofit company is a company incorporated for public benefit or other objectives relating to cultural, social activities, communal or group interest.

“The income and property of a nonprofit company is not distributed to its incorporators, members, directors, officers or persons relating to it, and must be used to advance the purpose for which it was created, as set out in its memorandum of incorporation,” said the CIPC.

 This article was first published in the GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele

