Khoza plays vital part in saving the planet by recycling tyres

Eric Khoza of Brakpan in Ekurhuleni is an innovative entrepreneur inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to start a tyre recycling business to save the environment.
The SDGs are a call to action to end poverty and inequality, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy health, justice and prosperity.
Khoza is the CEO of Tyrec, which he registered in 2016 but only started trading in 2023.
He said his company uses old tyres to produce materials such as rubber crumbs and tyre chips which can be used on road construction sites.
These products are also used as raw materials for the manufacturing of other products such as new tyres.
“Since the production of the first rubber tyres, there has been a need for tyre recycling. We wanted to play our part in saving the environment and the planet one tonne at a time. We identified the need to get involved in waste tyre recycling to eliminate environmental problems brought by waste tyres in South Africa,” Khoza said.
He said about 13-million new tyres enter the market annually in SA and his company has found valuable alternative products from recycled tyres.
For instance, recycled tyre-derived diesel serves as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel.
Fossil fuel is a generic term for non-renewable energy sources such as coal, natural gas, derived gas, crude oil, petroleum products and non-renewable wastes. These are resources that formed when prehistoric plants and animals died and were gradually buried by layers of rock.
Although the business has not yet received funding to grow operations, Khoza said he is knocking on doors to apply for funding.
It has so far created three jobs and has the potential to employ more people.
Tyrec was among six small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) that were selected by the Energy and Water Sector Education Training Authority to showcase their products at the Africa Energy Indaba.
The indaba is a platform that fosters knowledge exchange among industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders in the energy sector.
It seeks to address pressing challenges such as energy access, sustainability and infrastructure development. It also contributes to the advancement of Africa's energy landscape.
The authority's CEO Mpho Mookapele said participation of the of SMMEs in the Indaba brings unparalleled networking opportunities, enabling connections with professionals, potential partners and decision-makers in Africa and globally.
The conference allows SMMEs to explore investment opportunities, showcase innovations and collaborate on groundbreaking projects.
Mookapele said international collaboration facilitated by the conference allows SMMEs to tap into global resources, expertise and technologies.
“We have adopted a strategic approach to support initiatives that will enable SMMEs to contribute to the core business of the energy value chain in SA,” said Mookapele.
– This article was first published in the GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele
Khoza plays vital part in saving the planet by recycling tyres
Tyrec chosen to showcase at Africa Energy Indaba
Image: VUKUZENZELE/GCIS
