With the high unemployment rate among young people, Ntokozo Mtsweni of KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga started his woodworking business to make a living.
Mtsweni is the owner of Zenzelayo (Pty) Ltd, a business that he started in 2015. It handicrafts chairs and benches using old tyres, wood and steel.
He started the business because he struggled to find a job and needed to earn an income. Mtsweni used his love for working with steel and wood to design furniture.
“Since I was young, I loved handwork. I produced art and fixed electronic appliances, and realised that I have a talent.”
In 2019, he added steelwork in manufacturing and installing sliding gates, palisades, shelters, carports, fences and benches.
The following year, he decided to manufacture wooden trays and plates for shisanyamas, pubs and grills, restaurants and for household use.
Mtsweni said by opening his company, he had created employment for young people in his area.
“I have employed four people so far and I have gained more customers across S A and people love our products,” he said.
He said it was not always easy and he almost gave up due to the challenges that confronted his business. “I am glad I did not give up because now I know how to address the challenges that I face as an entrepreneur, including delivering benches and gates to customers that are far from me.”
Mtsweni advised young people to start businesses and focus on them because there were few jobs available.
Though he has not yet received funding to boost his business, Mtsweni is hoping to grow his business and employ more people in the country, especially the youth. – This article was first published in GCIS's Vuk’uzenzele
Young entrepreneur gives tyres a new look
Mtsweni turns love for handwork to furniture design
Image: VUKUZENZELE
