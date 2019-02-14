KZN farm worker finds decomposing body of woman in sangoma attire

A farm worker on a KwaZulu-Natal north coast farm made a grisly find when he stumbled across the decomposing, partly naked body of a woman in sangoma attire.

Umhlali police have appealed to anybody with information to come forward.

Police spokesman Col Thembeka Mbele said the body was discovered at Ncolosi Farm, in the Tongaat area.

"It is suspected that the deceased was strangled. The head was wrapped with sangoma attire and she was wearing a sangoma necklace and boots.

"A case of murder was opened for investigation at Umhlali SAPS."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Const Sthembiso Mfeka of Umhlali SAPS on 072-382-1583/ 073-947-9931/034-947-9931 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111.