SA chef to tutor Gordon Ramsay on traditional cuisine

South African culinary culture will be in the spotlight as multi award-winning chef Zola Nene joins British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on the new season of his culinary adventure show, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

The season premieres on National Geographic on August 26 with Ramsay visiting Nene’s birth province of KwaZulu-Natal, where he gets up close with the province’s wild side, learns the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors and joins the local chef in the kitchen.

In Ramsay’s quest for culinary inspiration, Nene lets him in on some proudly South African dishes, including the famous chakalaka. The two chefs also cook a special meal for a revered Zulu chief.

“It was amazing to have the opportunity to introduce Gordon to the beauty of my birth province as well as a bit of insight into Zulu food culture.

“I loved that he was so eager to learn and try any and everything,” Nene said.

Nene was approached by the National Geographic team months in advance to feature on the show alongside other locals and share their insight into Zulu culture.



“Every step of the process was so incredible. The way that they are so adamant about respecting the culture and traditions was really so amazing to witness.

“The way that they research and cross-reference any facts is an amazing part of production that I don’t always get to experience, but definitely got to be a part of in this production,” Nene said.