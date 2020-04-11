#UnitedApartSA
UNITED APART | Fun and games, lockdown tricks & more in our Apr 11 lockdown highlights video
Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Watch our next highlights video: there's magic in the air ... or is there?
This is an unprecedented moment in SA's history. We're all adjusting to this new normal. But what does life in lockdown look like? Well, that's up to you.
We've asked you to show us how you're getting through, and what lockdown means to you, by submitting video clips, images, voice notes, or anything else that captures the essence of this extraordinary event.
We will regularly publish our favourite submissions as a daily snapshot and share them to our social channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange.
>> Find all the daily snapshots so far
One great submission per highlights video will win a Game voucher worth R700. Then, when all this is over, our favourite submission will win a Game voucher worth R5,000.
How to enter
- Read the terms and conditions and tips for filming and recording provided at the link below.
- Please keep any video submissions to no more than one minute long.
- You can WhatsApp us on +27 (63) 521 8618 or email UnitedApartSA@arena.africa with your submission (you can even use a free service like WeTransfer to send a larger file to this email address).
- You are welcome to also share your submission on your own social media channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange, but only material submitted to us directly via WhatsApp or email will be considered for our daily and grand prizes.
- There is no limit to the number of videos you may submit.
In partnership with BrightRock, creators of the Change Exchange – tips and tools to help you with life's big change moments.