UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN
Now is the time for us to come together and unite, apart
This is an unprecedented moment in SA's history. Lockdown is in full effect, businesses have been temporarily closed, and we're all adjusting to this new normal for as long as it may take. But what does life in lockdown look like? Well, that's up to you.
Show us how you're getting through, and what lockdown means to you, by submitting video clips, images, voice notes, or anything else that captures the essence of this extraordinary event.
Each weekday, we will choose our favourite submissions to be featured as a daily snapshot of lockdown life and share them to our social channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange.
One fantastic submission per day will receive a prize worth R700. Then, when all this is over, our favourite submission will receive a prize valued at R5,000, and we will use all the content we have collected to create a documentary, so the world can see our story.
In partnership with BrightRock, creators of the Change Exchange – tips and tools to help you with life's big change moments.
How to enter
- Read the terms and conditions provided below.
- Please keep any video submissions to no more than one minute long.
- You can WhatsApp us on +27 (63) 521 8618 or email UnitedApartSA@arena.africa with your submission (you can even use a free service like WeTransfer to send a larger file to this email address).
- You are welcome to also share your submission on your own social media channels using the hashtags #UnitedApartSA and #LoveChange, but only material submitted to us directly via WhatsApp or email will be considered for our daily and grand prizes.
- There is no limit to the number of videos you may submit.
Five useful tips to help you film or record
- Shoot the video in landscape format.
- Record in the highest possible quality and resolution.
- Audio quality is as important as image quality to the overall impact of your video. Make sure your sound is on. Ensure audio is at a good volume, not distorted, and recorded in a quiet setting. A decent-quality microphone will make a huge difference in your recording quality relative to a typical computer microphone.
- Lighting: for indoor recordings, if you have access to a diffuse light source, use it. Avoid overhead lights that cast shadows in the scene. Avoid light sources that are directly visible to your camera.
- If you can, name your file with your first and last name and the date. Example: JohnSmith_01042020.mp4
Most importantly ... send us what you can!
Terms and conditions
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the competition titled United Apart (“the Competition”), organised by Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“the Organiser”), which runs from April 1 2020 until 5pm on April 16 2020.
- By entering the Competition, you confirm that you have read and agree to be legally bound to these Terms and Conditions.
- The Organiser reserves the right to extend or shorten the duration of the Competition, subject to these Terms and Conditions. Any such extension will be announced on this page.
- All persons resident in South Africa, including South African citizens and foreign nationals, who are older than 18 years and in possession of a valid South African identity document or valid foreign passport (“the Entrants”) are eligible to enter this Competition. Proof of address may be required by the Organiser.
- Entrants may submit video material, photographs, text notes or audio recordings (“the Entries”) to the Organiser by using the WhatsApp number +27 (63) 521 8618 or by emailing UnitedApartSA@arena.africa. Only material submitted via these digital channels will be accepted as Entries by the Organiser.
- All Entries must have been filmed, recorded or otherwise created by the Entrants. No other copyrighted material will be accepted by the Organiser.
- Entries must not defame or invade the privacy or publicity rights of any person, living or deceased, or contain defamatory materials.
- Entries must not contain inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, discriminatory, unlawful or illegal materials, as determined at the Organiser's sole discretion.
- Entries must not contain material (images, music, footage, logos) that violates or infringes the rights of others, including copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights.
- If your Entry includes images or likenesses of people, you must have agreement from those people to enter this Competition.
- Entrants must retain the original recordings of their Entries for the duration of the Competition and may be required by the Organiser to provide proof of their ownership of these Entries.
- All Entries will be evaluated for inclusion in a compiled snapshot of highlights to be published by the Organiser on weekdays until April 17 2020 on TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE and their associated social media platforms.
- On every weekday during the Competition, one Entry chosen at the Organiser's discretion as the best of the day will receive a prize valued at R700.00 that may be paid in cash or in goods, vouchers or services to the same value.
- Once the Competition has closed, one Entry chosen at the Organiser's discretion as the best of the Competition will be announced within 7 weekdays from the end of the Competition and will receive a prize valued at R5,000.00 that may be paid in cash or in goods, vouchers or other material to the same value.
- Entrants who are selected for a prize (“the Winners”) will be required to produce their original South African identity document or foreign passport as proof.
- Winners will be contacted by email and/or telephonically. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person or third party, or sold or converted in any way. Prizes will be transferred to a Winner’s verified bank account or a verified bank account nominated in writing by the Winner.
- The Organiser's choice of Winners will remain final. The Organisers will enter into no further correspondence in this regard.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of a Winner within 5 weekdays after the weekday prize has been awarded to that Winner, the Organiser will select another Entry for that weekday's prize.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of the overall Winner of the Competition within 5 weekdays after the overall prize has been awarded to that Winner, the Organiser will select another Entry for the overall prize.
- By entering the Competition, Entrants agree that their Entries can be published in full or in edited form by the Organiser in the context of this Competition in any of the Organiser's newspapers (including the Sunday Times and Sowetan); on any of the Organiser's digital news platforms (including the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE); on any of the Organiser's associated social media platforms; or used in a documentary film that may be produced by the Organiser after the Competition, without any compensation (monetary or otherwise) paid to the Entrants unless such compensation is offered at the Organiser's discretion.
- The Organiser may also publish a Winner’s name on any of the Organiser's print or digital news platforms, including the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, and on any of its associated social media platforms, unless the Winner expressly indicated in his or her Entry that the Organiser does not have permission to do so.
- The following persons may not take part in this Competition, even if they qualify to enter: all employees of Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd and BlackRock Inc, as well as all employees of advertising agents or consultants relating to this Competition, including One Over One Digital Agency Services; any supplier of goods and services in connection with this Competition; the spouses, life partners, siblings, children or parents of any of the persons named above; and legal entities.
- The Organiser reserve the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- Entrants will not hold the Organiser liable for any technical errors originating from the Organiser or the Organiser's digital submission channels for this Competition.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa. Wherever time has been referred to in these Terms and Conditions, it refers to GMT +2.