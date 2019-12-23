NPO’s garden gives hope to Cape community

A township-based NPO is spreading peace and hope through its empowerment programmes, food garden and soup kitchen, which plays a critical role in addressing hunger in its community.

Residents of Mfuleni township in the Western Cape have seen a reduction in crime, thanks to Women of Peace’s food security and organic vegetable production project.

The non-profit organisation (NPO) also contributes to community development through skills training for women and supports unemployed youth and school children.

Women of Peace’s Garden Co-ordinator Zoleka Gomo (45) said in the past, crime and substance abuse was rife in the area, with even its own community centre being vandalised on several occasions.

“We decided to start a soup kitchen to feed the community and saw an end to the burglaries because, in most cases, crime is borne of poverty,” she said.