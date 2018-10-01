SA-born handbag designer is about to be US ambassador to Pretoria

US President Donald Trump has nominated handbag designer Lana Marks as the next ambassador to SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering her credentials after which — assuming he consents — it will become official.

Her website says of her background:

"When Marks was only three years old, her father began taking her to family building sites, where he explained the finer points of architecture and proportion, while her mother, a businesswoman and an artist, taught her to appreciate the finest European textiles and craftsmanship."