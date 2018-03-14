How to wear the new, trendy but ugly sneakers on a date

Remember when we all used to laugh at Kanye West's Yeezy line? Those frumpy sweaters, the distressed jeans and the lifeless use of colour, it was all a futuristic hobo look no one wanted to be part of.

Well, flash forward five seasons later and Yeezy's dreary vision of athleisure seems to have become less of a horror story. Street wear has welcomed the shabby dress code and most notably the current "dad sneaker" trend.which look like the 80s version of what your old man wore when he mowed the lawn.

The great advantage to this style is that it is slowly becoming a staple reminiscent of the functionality of norm-core. In case you're having heart palpitations about a shoe trend that involves looking less like Olivia Pope and more like Fiona the Ogre fret not, comfort does not equate to lackluster self-expression as high end design houses like Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Gucci have also embraced this trend.