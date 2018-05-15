Inmates press rape accused balls in jail

A Limpopo man who was accused of raping his three-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by fellow awaiting-trial detainees after they brutally assaulted him and squeezed his balls.

Sello Makwela of Motjeteng village outside Tzaneen collapsed on Sunday last week in the presence of police who were doing routine cell visits.

Makwela, 40, was certified dead by emergency personnel who were called to the holding cells to provide medical assistance.

Limpopo police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed Makwela's death and said they had opened an inquest docket and an investigation was under way to determine the cause of his death.

"The police in Maake have opened an inquest docket after an inmate, Sello

Makwela aged 40, collapsed after complaining about stomach ache and died.

"The deceased, who is from Motjeteng village, was an awaiting-trial prisoner on a rape case. The deceased allegedly raped his child," Mojapelo said.

"It is alleged that the deceased complained of stomach pains while members were doing routine cell visits [on Sunday].

He then collapsed in the presence of the police. An ambulance was called and he was certified dead.

"The cause of death is not yet known. Independent Police Investigation Directorate was summoned and an investigation continues."