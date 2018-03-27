Music lessons tune up children's brains‚ study finds.

Want to make your kid smarter? Sign them up for music lessons.

Neuropsychologists who studied Dutch primary schoolchildren found that after two-and-a-half years those who studied music had significantly higher cognitive skills than those who did not.

The research also suggested that visual art lessons improve children’s visual and spatial memory.

Lead author Dr Arthur Jaschke‚ from VU University of Amsterdam‚ said the children who had theoretical and practical music lessons showed improved language-based reasoning‚ short-term memory‚ planning and inhibition.

“This suggests that the cognitive skills developed during music lessons can influence children’s cognitive abilities in completely unrelated subjects‚ leading to overall improved academic performance‚” he said.