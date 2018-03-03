Young chefs sign up for a fishy adventure

Talented young chefs Terror Lekopa and Freedom Khanyile‚ from Gauteng depart on an expedition from Soweto to Sodwana Bay on Sunday.

Talented young chefs Terror Lekopa and Freedom Khanyile‚ from Gauteng depart on an expedition from Soweto to Sodwana Bay on Sunday.

The WWF- South Africa’s Sustainable Seafood Initiative (Sassi) hopes the pair will be motivated promote sustainable seafood consumption in Gauteng – the second biggest consumer of seafood after the Western Cape – after their adventures.

“The millennial chefs will have unique experiences – snorkelling the coral reefs of Kosi Bay‚ meeting local fishers and rangers‚ undergoing Sassi training at uShaka Marine World and learning from dedicated researchers working to conserve our ocean life‚” said WWF-SA media manager Andrea Weiss.

WWF-Sassi pioneering chefs Jackie Cameron‚ Constantijne Hahndiek and Graham Neilson will meet and dine with Lekopa and Khanyile.