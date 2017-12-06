In dating, reliable intelligence splits fact from fiction

With Tinder and other dating app services gaining favour – my friend, who divorced recently – told me that despite their popularity she has no time for such services.

“These apps are for a certain kind of people, mngani, not for me. I want a strict referral if I have to go back on that horse again.

“I have managed to get rid of the weirdo that was my first husband and want to make sure that I do my best to get it right the second time around,” she said.

How are you going to do that? I asked, whereby she told me about a more safe method of looking for a man. My friend has a list of names who once propositioned her in the past when, she said, she was too young to know any better. But now, she said, she has a feeling one of these people could be a suitable candidate to spend life with.

One of them is the son of a family friend whom she met in primary school. He had a massive crush on her and had tried in the past to get their parents to send them to the same boarding school.