Water conservation a priority at the 2018 Sun Met

Drought-stricken Cape Town will again host the Sun Met this weekend, however the event that caters for thousands of horse racing and fashion enthusiasts will not use Kenilworth Racecourse's water in an attempt to support the province's drive to conserve this scarce and precious resource.

The event is bringing in 60 000 litres of water, sourced outside of Cape Town, from an area that is not experiencing water restrictions to service guests and racegoers this coming Saturday.

In doing so, all parties involved can ensure that racegoers enjoy the festivities without adding to Cape Town’s current water crisis.

“Furthermore, a plan will be made and put into action to ensure that any surplus water following the Sun Met event is put to use to help alleviate the Cape Town water crisis,” assures Rob Collins, Chief Operations Officer of Sun International.

Cape Town residents and tourists visiting The Mother City during this time are encouraged to participate in the water saving effort by:

• Showering instead of bathing

• Keeping their showers short

• Switching off the tap when brushing their teeth

SUN MET 2018 EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday 27 January 2018

Venue: Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town

Time: 10:00 – 23:00