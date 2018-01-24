Win tickets to JazzTown at the Sun Met

Known for its fabulous fashion – and horseracing of course – Africa’s richest race day will be taking place on 27 January 2018.

We are taking a look back at some of our favourite looks from last year.

Who can forget the floral ensemble actress Amanda du Pont wore to last year's Sun Met? Du Pont looked like a vision.

Khanyi Mbau shimmered in a champagne number with a high slit.

Rapper Nomuzi Mabena didn't disappoint in finger-waves and fringe.

We are looking forward to what our favourite celebs will be wearing this year. The theme is ‘Style ahead of the Field'

We have a few tips for some our fashion loving readers to keep in mind when picking an outfit.

Go with colours, prints and textures inspired by Africa

Your creation should reflect expressions of Summer

Absolutely turn on the glitz & glamour

Be daring and bold

And lastly have fun!

But that's not all on offer; you can stand a chance to win tickets to the Sun Met on Saturday. Alcohol brand Glenlivet has decided to join in on the spectacle by having a lavish marquee at the event for the first time. They will be offering an experience of live jazz headlined by Judith Sephuma and Jimmy Nevis in their marquee. Read the comepetion details below:

One Sowetan Live reader can walk away with two exclusive tickets to attend The Glenlivet JazzTown at Africa’s richest race day on Saturday 27 January at Kenilworth Race Course – to enjoy a world-class South African jazz line-up, headed up by two phenomenal artists - the legendary Judith Sephuma and darling of the SA music scene, Jimmy Nevis.

This one-of-a-kind event offers a full hospitality experience for lovers of the jazz lifestyle to enjoy an opulent marquee occasion, pairing the best ORIGINAL local live jazz on offer with a uniquely sophisticated networking experience – all while experiencing the thrill of thoroughbred horse racing.

Sharing the stage will be some of Mzansi’s most admired jazz musicians, among them young and happening jazz/soul musician Ndumiso Manana, Standard Bank Young Artist-Jazz award-winner Mark Fransman and DJ Joy Mode aka Joey Modiba, whose soulful jazz house beats transcend musical genres. Also on the line-up are two-time Metro FM Music award-winning jazz vocalist, Nomfundo Xaluva, Cape Town's original "Saxy vibes" wizard Don Vino and musical maestro Khenzero – aka Kenneth Bekizizwe Nzama - with DJ Tira, Lulo Café and, SPHEctacula and DJ Naves keeping the dance floor going.

Tickets to THE Glenlivet JazzTown marquee are available now at R 3 500 per person.

Tickets can be booked online at www.jazztown.nutickets.co.za. Alternatively e-mail david@aireygroup.co.za or call 083 564 9400.

WIN:

Enter to win exclusive tickets to attend The Glenlivet JazzTown at Africa’s richest race day on Saturday 27 January at Kenilworth Race Course with a partner, to soak up the jazzy vibes and savour top class cuisine and fine whisky, all while experiencing the thrill of thoroughbred horse racing.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

1. The prize is not transferable and cannot be converted to cash.

2. Transport to and from the venue is not included.

4. This prize is valid only for The Glenlivet JazzTown at Kenilworth Race Course on 27 January 2018.

Enjoy Responsibly. Not for sale to persons under the age of 18.