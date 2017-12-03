Dale Steyn’s twin strike and Farhaan Behardien’s half-century helped the Titans extend their unbeaten record in the franchise T20 competition at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Steyn‚ who missed the Titans’ last three matches in his ongoing rehabilitation from a shoulder injury that kept him out for a year‚ removed openers Rudi Second and Keegan Petersen in the space of three balls of his first over to set the Knights on the rocky patch to an underwhelming total of 133/7.

Behardien clipped 56 not out off 39 balls with two fours and three sixes to earn his team victory by five wickets with two balls to spare.

The Titans have now won six of their eight matches. The other two have been washed out.

Steyn‚ who took 2/20 from his four overs‚ reduced the Knights to 8/2 in the first nine balls of the game‚ and they never recovered to any competitive degree.

David Miller’s 43‚ Ryan McLaren’s 21 and Grant Mokoena’s 31 helped them avoid embarrassment‚ while Tabraiz Shamsi’s 2/21 ensure the Titans kept a firm hold on proceedings.

But the Titans’ reply was rocked by the dismissal of Tony de Zorzi‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Henry Davids and Aiden Markram in 11 overs with only 54 runs scored.

That set the scene for a stabilising stand of 38 between Behardien and Albie Morkel‚ and Chris Morris’ 17 not out helped Behardien take the Titans home.

Morris hit Shadley van Schalkwyk over long-one for six to clinch victory.