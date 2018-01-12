Zola Nombona and Loyiso MacDonald crowned Mzansi's Sexiest

With 12 super-hot celebrities in the running, Sowetan LIVE readers have chosen Lockdown vixen Zola Nombona and The Queen heartthrob Loyiso MacDonald as 2018 Mzansi’s Sexiest woman and man.

Nombona beat out fellow actresses Michelle Mosalakae, Motsoaledi Setumo, Makgotso M as well as presenters Ayanda Thabethe and Bontle Modiselle.

MacDonald was competing against Tiisetso Thoka, Donovan Goliath, Jesse Suntele, Solo and Cedric Fourie.

All the 12 stars sizzle in our 2018 calendar.

Past female winners include Boity Thulo, Terry Pheto, Babes Wodumo, Pearl Modiadie and Blue Mbombo.

“This is such an amazing way to start my year. I’m ready to conquer 2018. My hard work in the gym has paid off,” an ecstatic Nombona gushed.

“I’ve been working out a lot and I’ve gotten to a place where I’ve started understanding my body and what my sexy is. Your sexy is you and embracing your uniqueness.

“This is going to bring so much attention – but such amazing pressure. For me it’s about showing the people how important following your dream and working hard can do. I am where I am because I respect my art and people.

“I want to use this title in a way that’s going to change the perception of Mzansi’s Sexiest. It’s not just about celebrities posing in their swimsuits. They should be a responsibility that comes with it to society.”

MacDonald, who follows in the footsteps of past winners Vuyo Dabula, Zwelethu Dube and Siyabonga Thwala, was dumbfounded that South African voted him the sexiest man in land – since he has never considered himself to be hot.

“I have no clue why people find me sexy. I guess it’s a subjective thing, people will find something [sexy] about you and that’s cool,” he said coyly.

“It’s probably because of my character on The Queen (Kagiso Khoza). I’m sure my character (Ray) on Zabalaza helped too because people like bad boys.

“For me it’s always about the work, I consider myself first and foremost an actor. But this is so good for publicity and putting my name out there for people who are not familiar with my work. I appreciate it so much.”

DOWNLOAD THE CALENDAR BELOW: