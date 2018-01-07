Bonang, Nomzamo and Enhle Mbali stun at L’Ormarins Queen's Plate (Photos)
The first star-studded shindig on the Mzansi social calendar was a fashion fiesta at the L’Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing festival held yesterday at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.
Blue was the warmest colour of the day, with A-listers such as Bonang Matheba, Riky Rick, Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, Basetsana Kumalo and Carol Bouwer opting for various shades of blue – sea, sky, navy and royal.
Mathebe donned a sleek corseted Orapeleng Modutle jumpsuit, complete with a dramatic train.
Rocking violet locks, Maphumulo kept it flirty and fun in a strapless Amanda Knots mini-dress.
Isibaya actress Nomzamo Mbatha flaunted some under-boob in a sexy, yet ethereal, look with a vibrant print designed by Vanessa Gounden.
It-girls K Naomi, Mbali Nkosi and Tumi Voster all kept it simple and chic in white.