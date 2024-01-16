The 36-year-old said his new role as a father has taught him so much about patience and trusting the process.
Hardest part in my reality show was letting viewers into family dynamics – Ndiki
‘I had to calm them down during the shoots’
Image: Supplied
With a brand-new reality show on the way, TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki says getting his family to be vulnerable in front of the cameras was the hardest part about shooting his upcoming reality show.
Ndiki’s show, titled Life With Moshe, will tell stories of his new beginnings and black love among his friends and family.
The social media sensation-turned-reality TV star will let viewers into his family dynamics, life after divorce and his surrogacy journey in fathering his twin boys. Ndiki is the only one who has appeared on TV among his loved ones and said he had to work hard in trying to help them relax most of the time.
“Getting my family to be used to cameras was challenging for me because they had never appeared on the small screen. I had to calm them down during the shoots.
“Even for me it was hard. As much as I have appeared on TV shows before, I struggled a bit because it was now reflecting on my real life. It was not easy as cameras follow you all the time, we had to have even the toughest of conversations on camera,” said Ndiki.
The 36-year-old said his new role as a father has taught him so much about patience and trusting the process.
“There are some things in life that I used to take for granted and I don’t anymore. Fatherhood taught me to have patience; it caused me to calm down and trust the process. I am a person of gratification and I always want to see results immediately. This journey has humbled me.
“It will realistically show all the motions I went through and my relationships. My show speaks to so many people and families. There will also be displays of my relationship with my partner. There is everything for everyone depending on which part of my life viewers are interested in,” he said.
Ndiki, who was introduced to the media space as a social media sensation and YouTuber before becoming a television host, said his path to realising his dreams will also be documented to show how grateful he is.
“I feel like it is the perfect timing for me to let people into my life. I am very relatable and some will learn that about me. It is just me most of the time trying to navigate work, family and relationships. It is challenging for everyone, but the show will surely be educational,” said Ndiki.
He said viewers can look forward to a bit of drama from the show as well as his upcoming TV gigs which are in the pipeline throughout this year.
“I have been busy shooting Life With Moshe, I also have a show to shoot that will air on Mzansi Magic channel. It will focus on broken families and finding solutions.
“I am also doing voiceovers for a dating show, there is also You Promised To Marry Me show coming up on Moja Love. I am already off to a busy start,” he said.
Life With Moshe premiers on January 28 on Mzansi Magic channel.
