Local viewers get treated to fresh faces, new talent

A character whose life story resonates with many viewers is Eric “Tsiki Tsiki”, played by newcomer, Nhlanhla Kunene.
The actor said he never would have imagined that audiences would love his character so much.
Kunene reveals that he had originally auditioned for the role of Vuyani (played by Luthando Mthembu) but was then called back for two other characters, Bonga (played by Thembinkosi Mthembu) and Eric.
“I go to bed every night shocked that this is really my life. I sometimes can’t believe that people have received me so well. However, I do not let that get to my head because in this industry you’re only relevant for now until the next person comes. I’m very grateful for the love,” he says.
Although the role of the gangster, Eric, has opened doors for him in shows such as 1 Magic’s Lavish and The River, Kunene says he fears being typecast and wishes to play a role outside of crime.
“Of course, I wouldn’t say no to roles that would require me to be a gangster because that is work. However, I pray for 2024 to be a year where I get roles that want me to be a family man or someone who works in corporate or even a lawyer.
“I’d also like to play the role of a physically/mentally challenged person just so I could show my range as an actor,” he said.
The phrase “open up the industry” became popular as far back as 2017 when aspiring actors were calling for television producers and directors to stop recycling old faces on television shows.
It resurfaced during the lockdown when other industries started opening up but actors were still battling to get work.
Several years later, those efforts seem to have finally been rewarded.
In 2023, South African viewers were treated to a host of new talent and fresh faces who dominated our screens.
One show that brought several new faces is Showmax’s steamy series, Adulting, which centres around the lives of four male friends as they navigate life.
Another fresh face that hit the screens is Likhona Mgali who had his debut lead role as a young and talented soccer player, Fezile Gigaba on Netflix’s movie, The Queenstown Kings.
The 18-year-old says his life has changed for the better since he starred in the film.
“I have had the most amazing and thrilling year since my debut role on The Queenstown Kings. The experience of being part of that project and the reception it received has been life changing in so many ways. It’s been the recognition, opportunities, growth that I am so grateful for that came with being part of the project,” he said.
Mgali has no formal training in acting and he said working alongside veteran actors such as Zolisa Xaluva and Thoko Ntshinga pushed him to work hard.
“It was both thrilling and humbling to be surrounded by such talented individuals like Zolisa Xaluva And Mam' Thoko Ntshinga who I grew up watching.
“At times, it was a bit intimidating to share scenes with them something considering they have such a wealth of experience and it was my first time acting but it also pushed me to elevate my own performance. Their presence challenged me to step up and match their level of skill and commitment. It was a great opportunity to work with them,” he said.
Mgali said he looks forward to playing more roles and to expand his acting skills and to become a household name on television.
Here are other new faces we’ve seen on our screens in 2023:
Buntu Petse
Petse played the lead role of the spoiled daughter of a politician in the Netflix series, Miseducation. When her mother is charged with fraud, she is forced to start a new life at a small town university. There, she starts all sorts of trouble and builds meaningful friendships.
Lehlohonolo Mayeza
Mayeza plays the lead role of Leruo Ts’eole on Showmax’s popular series, Outlaws. In the show, Leruo is a Basotho, cattle-raider.
Luyanda Zwane
Zwane has starred on many shows this year. She first appeared on Shaka Ilembe as Vundlazi, Shaka’s love interest. She then went on to star in Outlaws, Miseducation and as lead on Mzansi Magic’s drama-series, Sibongile & the Dlaminis.
Ntuthuzelo Grootboom
Grootboom starred as the obsessive heartthrob, Jacob on Netflix’s series, Fatal Seduction. Jacob begins an affair with his married lecturer (played by Kgomotso Christopher), when she is no longer interested in him, he starts to show his dangerous side with acts of stalking.
Nicola Nothnagel
Nothnagel played the supporting role of Gretta on Netflix’s series, Classified. When an American student (played by Imani Pulluma) comes to her school in Sandton, Gretta who is desperate to fit in and have friends, gives the new student a tour and they soon become friends who cover up for each other.
Cantona James
James played the role of Ethan on Showmax’s Spinners. Ethan finds himself involved in gangsterism in the Cape Flats but soon discovers his passion of spinning cars.
