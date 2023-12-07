Amapiano duo, Megadrumz, finally received their breakthrough with hit song, Tjina, after many hardships trying to break into the music industry.
The song, featuring Lady Du, is a soft and mellow tune that has music lovers of all ages moving to the beat. It has even sparked a dance challenge on TikTok, which in the digital age is the parameter of success. Further being certified a hit, the song has even went gold on streaming platforms.
Megadrumz members – Tumelo Ramasodi and Bongani Sindane – hail from Phola Park in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. They now plan to solidify their names in local music.
“I realised music was my destiny in 2008, banging melodies on the classroom desk with my classmates. I was around 14 when I started my musical journey,” said Sindane.
“[This journey] wasn't easy. See, when you love something, it's not that easy to get it. We pushed until we got signed by Open Mic Productions. We've slept in garages, train stations… you name it. We have met numerous wrong people in the industry, but eventually, we met the right people.”
The duo has been together for ten years.
Megadrumz happy to see fans dancing to their beat
Hit song Tjina went gold on streaming platforms
Image: Supplied.
“We felt really good when our song started getting recognition. It’s actually unbelievable how well the song has been doing. It's great to see God has answered our prayers. It's an amazing feeling. We have been dreaming about it for the longest time,” said Sindane.
“We have a unique drum feel to the music we produce. That is what makes us different from the rest. Hence the name, Megadrumz. We always love to try new things, when it comes to production.”
The duo has been inspired by Grammy winner DJ Black Coffee and they hope to follow in his footsteps.
“My role model is DJ Maphorisa. I learned a lot from the way he does things. He stays relevant in terms of sound. He also knows how to bring new talent to the game,” said Ramasodi.
What sets Megadrumz apart is their ability to fuse various genres – their music is a blend of various African sounds.
One of their earlier breakthrough moments came with the release of uMdanso, which quickly became an anthem across the African continent, propelling them into the international spotlight.
“Internationally we would love to work with Davido and Burna Boy, WizKid as well as David Guetta. Luckily our management is working on those collaborations," Ramasodi said.
