Viewers will get a glimpse into the life of Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia as she's expected to make her reality TV debut on the second season of Kwa Mam’Mkhize.
Tamia, who was known as a social media influencer and model before meeting Andile, is the chair of football club Royal AM and her name frequently makes trends lists with many people sharing opinions about her personality and assumptions about her life.
On the Showmax Original, to premiere on December 14, viewers will see how she juggles being a mother of two, a wife, chairperson and daughter.
“I am going to bring a lot. On social media, people often say I do not speak because I am usually reserved, so they should watch the show and see me speak. People will see the real me in my element,” she said.
“I am excited about joining the show with my family. It is something I have not done before, so I am nervous. But with the support of my husband and family it has been seamless.”
From baby arrival announcements to birthday posts, Tamia has applied caution in what she posts about her children on social media, and now as they also make their debut, she says she is wary of social media trolls when shooting.
“You are going to see my children on the show, but it is going to be in a controlled environment because people can be so cruel. I am a protective mom and my children's wellbeing is the most important thing to me.
“Being a mother has changed me in many ways. I have always been a nurturer, but after having children that part of me blossomed. I have become so protective. I am loving the journey. When you have children, something in you changes and you can never be the same again.”
From marriage to Andile Mpisane to motherhood — Tamia plans to get real on her reality TV debut
Image: Supplied
