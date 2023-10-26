×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Miss Universe SA launches ‘Her Way Out’ campaign to help women

Govender says she wants to educate women about their legal rights

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 26 October 2023 - 15:06
The 27-year-old law graduate and attorney says she wants women to benefit from her campaign.
The 27-year-old law graduate and attorney says she wants women to benefit from her campaign.
Image: Supplied

Ahead of her participation in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant which takes place in El Salvador on November 18, Miss Universe SA Bryoni Govender has launched her countrywide advocacy campaign titled Her Way Out.

The main objective of ‘Her Way Out’ will be to take up the cudgels on behalf of women everywhere and help educate them on their legal rights.

To make her campaign effective, Govender has teamed up with the Social Impact team at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright to focus on, among others, access to justice projects. Govender has also been appointed as an ambassador for the public benefit organisation Lawyers against Abuse (LVA), which work to ensure meaningful access to justice for victims of gender-based violence by providing legal services and psychosocial support, empowering communities and engaging national authorities.

“Together with these legal powerhouses, I will travel across SA, visiting courthouses and legal clinics, schools and rural community halls, anywhere that I can address women, and help them understand their basic rights and enable them to make informed choices about their lives. What stops women from being empowered and from taking charge of their own destiny? I believe that the answer is simple: knowledge, or a lack thereof,” Govender said.

The 27-year-old law graduate and attorney also says that she wants women to benefit from her campaign.

“I want to empower all women, no matter the issue, from those battling gender-based violence, pensioners, women with health problems, professional women, mothers, grandmothers and daughters. Women are facing severe issues which stops their progress in life, and the time is now to recognise that women’s rights are human rights, and that women can become whatever they want to be,” she adds.

On partnering with Govender, Brent Botha, CEO of Norton Rose Fulbright explains why the company joined the initiative.

“Empowering women through access to justice is not just a moral imperative, but a strategic necessity for a society to thrive. Collaborating with Bryoni on her incredibly important campaign aligns perfectly with our deep-rooted commitment to champion equality, safety and dignity for all. Together – Norton Rose Fulbright, Miss Universe SA Bryoni Govender and the Miss SA Organisation – we will make a meaningful difference in communities across the country,” he said.

Bryoni Govender to give Miss Universe pageant her all

After just nearly walking away with the Miss SA title last month, Bryoni Govender has her eyes fixed on the Miss Universe crown.
S Mag
1 month ago

New Miss SA Natasha Joubert proof that second chances exist

“I am over the moon... it hasn’t sunk in that I won but I do believe it’s going to sink in sometime.”
S Mag
2 months ago

Meet your top 19 Miss Soweto finalists

Sowetan is exclusively revealing the 19 finalists for the 43rd annual Miss Soweto pageant.
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
Malema claims Hamas & Nelson Mandela are the same, calls for them to shoot to ...