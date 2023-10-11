×

Entertainment

Black Coffee lauded for his sold-out Madison Square Garden show

DJ first South African to headline at the venue

By Tshisa LIVE - 11 October 2023 - 07:44
Grammy award winner DJ Black Coffee realised his dream of not only playing at Madison Square Garden but filling the New York City venue to capacity. 

Congratulatory messages have been streaming in since his show at the weekend. He took to New York's world-famous stage on October 7, becoming the first South African DJ to headline at the venue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined in the celebrations by releasing a statement on his X timeline: “Congratulations to Black Coffee for being the first South African DJ to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City, US, to a sold-out show this past Saturday. South African artists continue to distinguish themselves and promote our talents on the global stage. We thank you for flying the national flag.”

Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa also shared the proud moment. “Over the past weekend we saw the best of South African arts and sport. We are proud of our history-makers, record-breakers and entertainers. Continue raising our flag sky high,” he wrote. 

