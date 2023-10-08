×

Entertainment

IN PICS | Idols SA top five share stage with 'Gospel Greats'

By Veli Nhlapo - 08 October 2023 - 10:20
Idols SA final five Nkosi King Teresa, Princess MacDonald, Faith Nakana, Thabo Ndlovu and Niikiey Kubheka
Idols SA final five Nkosi King Teresa, Princess MacDonald, Faith Nakana, Thabo Ndlovu and Niikiey Kubheka
Image: Veli Nhlapo

And then there were five. 

Thabo Ndlovu, Princess MacDonald, Niikiey Kubheka, Faith Nakana and Nkosi King Teresa were announced as the final five season 19 contestants of Idols SA.

Under the theme 'Gospel Greats', contestants performed their rendition of gospel songs, alongside popular artists from that genre.

In the second half of the show, the vocalists returned to the stage with hits from the continent, under the theme 'Africa Rising'. 

The live performances of the South African version of the world-renowned talent show were held at Mosaïek Teatro, in Johannesburg on Saturday. 

Veteran Sowetan photographer, Veli Nhlapo, was in attendance and snapped a few moments.

Thabo Ndlovu with Dr Tumi performing 'Wafika'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Princess MacDonald singing 'Ungukuphila' alongside Xolly Mncwango
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Niikiey Kubheka with Betusile Mcinga singing 'Ngena Noah'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Niikiey Kubheka with Betusile Mcinga singing 'Ngena Noah'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Faith Nakana and Xolly Mncwango sing 'Healing Power'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Faith Nakana and Xolly Mncwango sing 'Healing Power'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Nkosi King Teresa sings Nomathemba alongside Betusile Mcinga
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Nkosi King Teresa sings Nomathemba alongside Betusile Mcinga
Image: Veli Nhlapo

This season was previously announced as the last of the show's 21-year span on the country's TV screens.  

