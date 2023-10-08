IN PICS | Idols SA top five share stage with 'Gospel Greats'

And then there were five.

Thabo Ndlovu, Princess MacDonald, Niikiey Kubheka, Faith Nakana and Nkosi King Teresa were announced as the final five season 19 contestants of Idols SA.

Under the theme 'Gospel Greats', contestants performed their rendition of gospel songs, alongside popular artists from that genre.

In the second half of the show, the vocalists returned to the stage with hits from the continent, under the theme 'Africa Rising'.

The live performances of the South African version of the world-renowned talent show were held at Mosaïek Teatro, in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Veteran Sowetan photographer, Veli Nhlapo, was in attendance and snapped a few moments.