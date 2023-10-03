Popular Tshivenda group, Blessa, has scored three nominations at this year’s South African Traditional Music Awards (Satmas) for their album, Ndi murumiwa.
Following closely behind with two nominations each are duo Inkabi Zezwe (Sjava and Big Zulu) as well as former Idols SA finalist, Vhudie. The Umbayimbayi hitmakers are nominated in the most-voted Song of the Year and the best traditional collaboration categories, while Vhudie will be gunning for the best Tshivenda artist/group award as well as the best Afro soul award.
The nominees were announced during an illustrious event that was held at the SABC Radio M1 Studio in Auckland Park on Saturday. Performers who kept guests entertained included Zuko, Amahle Miss Hilary, Amalethukuthula, Jeremiah Fyah Ises and Jessica Mbangeni.
During the ceremony, Satmas founder Dumisani Goba paid tribute to South African freedom fighter Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu by gifting his family with the founders award.
“Honouring Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu is important because he did not only stand up for political freedom but also for freedom of our identity, freedom of religion, culture and our heritage. Today, we can stand tall and celebrate who we are because of his fight,” Goba said.
The awards ceremony will take place on December 15 at the Durban Christian Centre Jesus Dome in KwaZulu-Natal where a total of 136 nominees will be hoping to score a nod across 32 categories.
Blessa bags three Satmas nominations
Founder honours Struggle icon Solomon Mahlangu
Image: Supplied
