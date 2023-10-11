Malan, Topley shine as England crush Bangladesh
Defending champs bounce back from opening day defeat
England revived their 50-overs World Cup title defence as Dawid Malan smashed a career-best 140 and Reece Topley wreaked havoc with the ball in a 137-run hammering of Bangladesh yesterday.
Smarting from their nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in the tournament opener, England amassed 364-9 after their top order fired with Malan forging century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (52) and Joe Root (82).
Playing his first match of the tournament, left-arm quick Topley (4-43) wrecked Bangladesh's top order in the first six overs to set England up for an easy victory.
Bangladesh were all out for 227 in 48.2 overs, and it could have been a bigger loss but for battling knocks by Litton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51).
“I think a really good performance to bounce back from a disappointing first game and we still feel there are areas to improve,” England captain Jos Buttler said.
“I thought it was a fantastic score on that pitch, it got harder towards the end but we could've got more at the back end.”
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss but Buttler had no reason to feel aggrieved as he got what he had desired for England — bat first.
Bangladesh began tightly but it turned out the England openers were only biding their time in the picturesque venue with a snow-capped mountain range as its backdrop.
Malan hit Mustafizur Rahman for a couple of sixes en route to a 39-ball fifty and Bairstow could not be denied a half-century in his 100th ODI either.
Even after Bairstow departed for 52, his leg stumps pegged back by a fizzing Shakib delivery, there was no respite for Bangladesh.
Malan raised 151 runs with Root, whose 82 followed his 77 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.
Root demonstrated his current obsession with quirky shots scooping a Mustafizur delivery from outside the off stump and depositing it in the stands over fine leg, and reverse sweeping Shakib for a four.
Malan brought up his hundred with a single off Shakib and 400 looked well within England's target at one stage.
Shoriful Islam (3-75) dismissed Root and Liam Livingstone in successive deliveries but Sam Curran denied him a hat-trick. - Reuters