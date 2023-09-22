SPOTLIGHT | Catch Sly Stallone in 'Expendables 4' & K-Drama 'Past Lives' out in cinemas; what's hot in Toronto
It's action on steroids as 50 Cent and Megan Fox join Jason Statham and his gang to stop a nuclear war; Korean film about lost love is wowing critics; 'American Fiction' wins big at film awards; we preview local comedy hitting screens soon
If you’re worried about being bored this long weekend, Spotlight’s got your back, from over-the-top action to nostalgic romance out in cinemas, movie festival updates and a preview of a local comedy coming out soon.
Our favourite hired guns are at it again in the fourth instalment of the action-thriller saga, The Expendables. Armed with every weapon known to mankind, they must stop a dangerous arms dealer, equipped with a huge private army and some nuclear weapons, from starting a war.
Directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed, Act of Valor), it features the usual gang of heavy hitters — Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture — and if they’re not enough to entice you, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Andy Garcia have joined the fray. Expendables 4 (or Expend4bles) is now showing in cinemas and is available on DBOX and 4DX.
The popularity of Korean films, particularly K-Dramas, is on the rise and the new cinema release, Past Lives, promises to satisfy fans of this genre. The directorial debut of Celine Song, the movie stars Greta Lee and Teo Loo, who play childhood sweethearts reunited decades later for one fateful week. Nostalgia challenges their perception of relationships in a beautifully crafted story about love and loss that has been receiving rave reviews.
Spotlight gives you the lowdown on the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, with Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction claiming the People’s Choice Award and Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, the heartbreaking Green Border and Quiz Lady, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, creating the biggest buzz.
Don’t miss the sneak peek segment about next week’s cinema release of Afrikaans comedy Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor, starring local acting greats like Tobie Cronjé, June van Merch and Sandra Prinsloo. Check your local listings (www.sterkinekor.com) for pre-screenings across the country.
