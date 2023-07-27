SPOTLIGHT | SA shares worldwide 'Barbie' fever, 'Oppenheimer' acclaim

With the double bill of what the international press has dubbed “Barbenheimer” in full swing at cinemas, cinemagoers around the world have been feasting on Barbie and what has been called director Christopher Nolan’s best film, Oppenheimer. SA is no exception with record-breaking box-office numbers which saw Barbie taking the second biggest opening weekend result for 2023, and the third biggest for a woman-directed movie. Spotlight attended the local Barbie premiere last week, and we feature the pink-fever glitz and glamorous fun that was had.

Spotlight also features a new cinema release called Master Gardener from filmmaker Paul Schrader, who became widely known for writing the screenplay of Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, but he also directed American Gigolo, among others. Known to frequently depict troubled men struggling through existential crises, his latest offering follows this trend.

A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a dowager. However, his life is thrown into chaos when he must take on an apprentice, and dark secrets from his past threaten to disrupt his peaceful life. Starring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell and Esai Morales, the film delves deep into the effects of loneliness and isolation, woven skilfully into a suspense thriller.

This week’s episode also looks in on another box office success story in international markets, Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino, dealing with child trafficking, and coming to local cinemas from August 18. We look at trailers of The Nun II (September release) as well as Wonka (December), the beloved Roald Dahl character from his novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It focuses on how the odd young chocolatier, Wonka (Timothee Chalamet), gets to meet the Oompa-Loompas.