SPOTLIGHT | Catch 'Gran Turismo' and 'Sarafina!' out in cinemas; stream two great doccies on Showmax

In this week’s Spotlight, we set your pulse racing, get your mind working and – in honour of Women’s Day week – help you feel inspired with some fantastic women-themed content.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the iconic Sarafina! and a fully remastered version is hitting cinemas this week to celebrate the brave women who fought for women’s rights and freedom in South Africa. It includes new scenes that have never been seen before and stars the wonderful Leleti Khumalo, Academy Award-winning Whoopi Goldberg and the late Miriam Makeba, to name a few.

If you’re feeling low on energy, the IMAX thrill ride Gran Turismo is guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping. Directed by South African Neill Blomkamp (District 9), the movie is based on a true story of a struggling working-class gamer Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), who inspires his friends to do everything they can to help him become a professional race car driver. Also starring Orlando Bloom, David Harbour and Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell Horner.

If you can’t get enough of the popular cinema release Oppenheimer, then To End all War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb on Showmax is a must-watch. Join acclaimed Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and scientist Bill Nye as they discuss the brilliance and relentless drive of J Robert Oppenheimer, the man who changed the nature of war forever.

In parallel to Gran Turismo’s skid marks, Showmax is running The Fastest Woman on Earth, which can be streamed from August 23, celebrating the trailblazing chronicles of the professional race-car driver and TV personality Jessi Combs. Viewers are thrown into the cockpit to witness Combs’s high-octane endeavour and the price she pays for success.

