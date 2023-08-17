SPOTLIGHT | Win R100,000 scarab as 'Blue Beetle' joins DC fray; 'Sound of Freedom' and new Dracula movie out

Don’t miss this week’s competition details to win a very exclusive precious stone-encrusted South African-designed scarab valued at R100,000, and watch an interview with the talented creator of this once-in-a-lifetime prize, jeweller Nevin Sher (The Diamond Guy).

The much talked about US box office surprise, Sound of Freedom, is also starting at cinemas this week. The film’s success must be credited to the highly relevant yet disturbing subject matter of human trafficking, as well as a philanthropic “pay it forward” campaign enabling consumers to put movie tickets in less economically fortunate people’s hands.

Visit www.gravelroadafrica.com/payitforward to participate in the pledge to enable others to see this film.

Award-winning director Alejandro Gomez Monteverde portrays the harrowing true story of a federal agent’s (Tim Ballard) daring mission to rescue children who have been trafficked. It stars Jim Caviezel as Tim, Mira Sorvino, Eduardo Verastegui, Bill Camp and Kurt Fuller. Next week’s episode features an interview with Ballard.

This week’s final cinema release sees the return of Dracula in The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Starring Javier Botet as Dracula, Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham and Aisling Franciosi, the story follows a doomed crew of a merchant ship sailing to London who discover they are not alone. This horror offering turns the voyage into a nightmare fight for survival.