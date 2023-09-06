Seventeen months ago Lira suffered a stroke while in Germany which affected her ability to communicate .
Since then the Afro-pop singer has been sharing her recovery journey with her followers and has made a few appearances.
She recently received a standing ovation from attendees at the annual RMB Starlight Classics when she took to the stage to perform Miriam Makeba's hit song Ntjilo Ntjilo with singers Sunnyboy Dladla and Masabane Rangwanasha after being spotted by the host of the evening Katlego Maboe.
“This was so surreal. I was keen to try. I did it. I had the awesome voices of Sunnyboy Dladla and Masabane Rangwanasha who supported me. There’s still a long way to go before I can sing on my own, let alone sing at a full concert, but this a very positive step in my recovery. I’ve been singing to loosen up my tongue. It has helped [me] to speak better and I do it as part of my recovery,” she wrote when reflecting on the performance.
In another post, Lira reflected on how she was struggling with words when she attempted to sing in April 2022 but was proud of her progress.
“The RMB Starlight Classics is one of the few stages I was keen to go back to, performing with an orchestra and South Africa’s finest musicians and singers. It’s moments like this that show you that you are making progress.”
Watch her full performance below:
WATCH | Lira makes a rare appearance to sing after suffering a stroke
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
'The stroke affected my speech but I'm making progress': Lira details road to recovery
December jam-packed with festive activities
