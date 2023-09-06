'Pregnant women who drink alcohol should be jailed'

Deputy minister of social development department Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu says women who drink alcohol while pregnant should be charged for child abuse.
Bogopane-Zulu made the comments in the lead-up to International Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day which is observed annually on September 9.
In a statement, Bogopane-Zulu pleaded with pregnant women to choose a healthy child and not drink alcohol during pregnancy adding that binge drinking had become a big problem.
“Women who drink alcohol while pregnant should be charged for child abuse. The sad thing is that these women have these children with FASD [foetal alcohol syndrome disorder] and then they leave them with the elderly to take care of them... South Africans have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol where binge drinking has become the norm among youngsters,” she said.
The deputy minister added that the heavy drinking trend among the youth could result in many suffering brain damage, which may lead to diminished brain function.
Her department is currently on its nine-day-long ‘9-9-9 campaign against foetal alcohol syndrome disorder (FASD) that will see officials visit all nine provinces to raise awareness of the preventable disorder.
As part of the campaign, which is being observed under the theme; ‘Uniting our strengths: funding solutions together’, Bogopane-Zulu handed over a stimulation room in Esidumbini Community Care Centre in Ndwendwe, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The room has been tailored to assist children with FASD and other disabilities to improve movement and brain function.
The deputy minister is expected on Wednesday to visit the Ikhwezi Lokusa Rehabilitation Centre in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, following a carte blanche expose highlighting the ill-treatment of disabled children at the Ikhwezi Lokusa Special School.
FASD is the leading source of developmental and intellectual disabilities. The World Health Organisation said SA has the highest reported prevalence of FASD in the world.
'Pregnant women who drink alcohol should be jailed'
Bogopane-Zulu makes strong statement ahead of Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day
Image: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO
