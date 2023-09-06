It's lights out for 7de Laan, for now

The viewers, cast and crew of the Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan have been dealt a double blow after Danie Odendaal Productions announced the production will be halted on Monday.

After 23 years on the air, SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced in July the popular long-running soapie would not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 ends in December.

But the staff and crew reportedly received a letter from Danie Odendaal Productions stating all staff operations are suspended.

7de Laan confirmed to Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE that the temporary pause in production is due to payment delays by the SABC.

“This decision has been made with careful consideration and is necessary to address ongoing financial challenges stemming from delayed payments.

“We want to emphasise that every member of our cast and crew has been paid in full for all the episodes they have delivered thus far. Despite the production not receiving its scheduled payments from SABC, we have continued production and ensured that our cast and crew received their salaries,” read the statement shared by 7de Laan publicity manager Kayleen Bessit.