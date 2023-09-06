It's lights out for 7de Laan, for now
Production comes to a halt due to payment delays
The viewers, cast and crew of the Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan have been dealt a double blow after Danie Odendaal Productions announced the production will be halted on Monday.
After 23 years on the air, SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced in July the popular long-running soapie would not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 ends in December.
But the staff and crew reportedly received a letter from Danie Odendaal Productions stating all staff operations are suspended.
7de Laan confirmed to Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE that the temporary pause in production is due to payment delays by the SABC.
“This decision has been made with careful consideration and is necessary to address ongoing financial challenges stemming from delayed payments.
“We want to emphasise that every member of our cast and crew has been paid in full for all the episodes they have delivered thus far. Despite the production not receiving its scheduled payments from SABC, we have continued production and ensured that our cast and crew received their salaries,” read the statement shared by 7de Laan publicity manager Kayleen Bessit.
And there you have it! Via WhatsApp on a Sunday morning. Time for Ingrid Paulus and myself to move on! The disrespect! The way it's done! Oh well. . .Posted by Denver S Vraagom on Sunday, September 3, 2023
The show said this was possible as the producers had to dig deepinto their own pockets because of their commitment to the show and talented cast.
“It is important to note that SABC, while facing financial difficulties, has made payments, albeit inconsistently and slowly. We are pleased to confirm that the June invoice, which had been pending, was paid in full on September 1.
“We remain hopeful for a resolution with SABC which will allow us to resume production in the near future. We appreciate the understanding and support of our viewers, sta and stakeholders during this temporary pause.”
Bessit told TimesLIVE previously the news of the soapie’s end was met with sadness from the cast and crew.
“As with any long-running show, the announcement of its conclusion inevitably brings mixed emotions. While there is a sense of nostalgia and sadness in bidding farewell to the characters and the world of 7de Laan, the cast and crew are also immensely proud of the legacy they have created over the years. The show has been a significant part of their lives and they cherish the memories and bonds formed during this incredible journey.”
– TshisaLIVE