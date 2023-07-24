Actors still digesting canning of 7de Laan

For many actors who started at a young age with the show, it has been a great and fulfilling journey that has been full of learning phases. Mahlasela, who made her debut on the show, said it has been amazing and challenging for a Zulu-speaking woman who only speak Afrikaans when acting.
“The journey has been amazing, I don’t want to lie. I have learnt a lot. It has been most of my career. I got other work through this show. It has been a learning experience and Afrikaans is my third language. I only use Afrikaans at work. If I am not at work, I’m with my friends and family and I speak other languages.”
“I hope this next chapter in our life will be a good one. We were like a family because we spent so much time together, to be honest with you.”
Paulus shared how she was star-struck at first, having to work with some of the stars that she looked up to while she was younger. As she says goodbye to her famous character Venessa, she said she will miss her character's spontaneity.
“Vanessa is extroverted and very driven. As Ingrid, I am an introvert. It is a character that started small, over time it grew on people, and they fell in love with it. have no project lined up, which means for me it is back to auditions, but I am not stressing about it. I came to the show as just an actor but I learnt about directing and have directed some episodes of 7de Laan. I am a grateful for that opportunity to be able to acquire more skills and I count myself lucky.”
Actors Ingrid Paulus and Nobuhle Mahlasela are looking forward to their new career paths after the canning of 7de Laan.
The SABC announced recently that one of its oldest soapies, after 23 year of gracing the small screen, will end in December with the shoot to wrap up in October.
Paulus, who plays the role of Vanessa Meintjies in the soapie, has been with the show since inception. She said most of the cast found out last week Monday that the show was being canned.
Speaking to Sowetan, Paulus said she was still wrapping her head around the sad news.
“I am extremely sad, I am still processing the news. But I know that all good things come to an end. I also believe that there is life after 7de Laan. It has been an amazing 23 years working on the show. Being part of the show taught me a lot about acting. I always thought I knew how to act but I have been learning every day in these 23 years. I even learnt from the young actors who are coming into the industry,” said Paulus.
Mahlasela, who played the role of Agness Ngwenya, said: “I am still trying to digest this. But there is that sense of sadness because people won’t have work because everyone knows we work in a very difficult industry. Hopefully people will find other opportunities because most of us are breadwinners. I am optimistic that we will find work and be able to still provide for our families. There is a sense of being proud of the work we have done over the years. I mean 24 seasons and 23 years of hard work. I am proud. Thanks God, I have a new project though I cannot reveal much about it.”
