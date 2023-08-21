Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police officer questioned about evidence swabs

On Monday the crime scene expert who went to the house where Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered explained why he did not take certain samples, including from the footballer's car.
Sgt Thabo Mosia, who has been testifying for a week, returned to the witness stand on Monday where cross-examination by the defence continues in the Pretoria high court. This is his second time in court after the trial started anew under a different judge.
Mosia testified he arrived at the Vosloorus home at about 12.20am on October 27 2014, where he received a report on what happened and was shown what to photograph. This was four hours after the shooting.
He said he did not conduct an investigation on Meyiwa's BMW X6 as he did not see any evidentiary value in doing so.
A mortally wounded Meyiwa had been transported to Botshelong Hospital in his car, with then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo driving, after the shooting at her family home in Vosloorus. Her sister Zandile and two of his friends were in the back seat during the desperate rush to get help.
“I didn't see any evidential value pertaining to the deceased's vehicle,” Mosia said.
The court heard from Mosia that he did not take swabs from the kitchen door, which was the entry point for the alleged intruders, or conduct gun residue tests on the people in the house.
Responding to advocate Zandile Mshololo, he said he did not swab the door because it had been extensively used by people in the house.
Mshololo asked Mosia if he had restricted any movement and marked the door as a no-go area during his investigation after realising there was a bullet hole in the door.
Mosia said he placed a pointing arrow sticker. He said he did restrict access to the kitchen and instructed the family to use one of the bedrooms.
He said there were two exit doors to the house.
The trial continues.
Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwas's murder. They have pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
