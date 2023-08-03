“The management of Maseru Park, in the interest of our Jazz Festival, have taken the decision to relieve Kelly Khumalo of the obligation to perform at our festival, and we acknowledge that she is not guilty until proven so.”
Khumalo was set to share the stage with artists like Mmamusi, Encore, Mafikizolo, Sechaba, Selaelo Selota, Tebogo Moloi, Nathi, DJ Phat K, DJ Thuli and Mamaki Motlogelwa.
Kelly Khumalo dropped from another music show over Meyiwa case
Image: File/ MASI LOSI
Award-winning Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo has been dropped from another music show.
The singer, who was on Monday dropped from the "Tribute To Women" music festival, has been removed from the line-up of the Maseru Jazz Festival, which is scheduled for September 24.
The organisers of the event have cited social media posts related to the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as the reasons behind their decision.
The statement released on Thursday morning reads: "As Maseru we here to inform that (sic) we have seen comments on social media about one of our guest performers, which came to our attention that we need to inform our public and society that we are putting Kelly Khumalo on hold. We respect the professionalism of the legal team on the processes.
