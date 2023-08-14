Sadtu blame department’s inaction for the murder of its senior official
Members have been receiving death threats since 2020, says Maluleke
The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union says the assassination of its labour relations officer, Siza Mbhalati, was well-orchestrated and that he was executed to "protect corrupt officials in the department of education".
Union secretary Mungwena Maluleke on Sunday told Sowetan that if the department of education does not do anything about reports that some of their members were receiving threats due to their line of work, more lives would be lost...
