Book number two — Trevor Noah announces ‘Into The Uncut Grass’ for ‘all ages’

Trevor Noah has penned another book which he says is for all ages.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, the comedian shared the book cover and when it will be launched.
''I’ve always wanted to write a book for all ages and I’m really excited to announce Into The Uncut Grass will be out on October 31,'' he wrote.
According to the website the book is described as an ''illustrated fable about a young child’s journey into the world beyond the shadow of home, a magical landscape where he discovers the secrets of solidarity, connection, and finding peace with the people we love'.'
Trevor has already written Born A Crime, which won book of the year at the SA Book Awards.
“Writing a book was a very scary experience but turning the book into a book specifically for children was even more scary because children have a very short attention span if your book is boring,” said Trevor.
He thanked all the children and parents who read the book, the booksellers who sold the book and the teachers who recommended it to their pupils.
The comedian recently scooped an Emmy nomination for his Netflix special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would.
The nomination is in the Outstanding Variety Special category.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah also received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.
“Wow. This is always so surreal. Three Emmy noms for @thedailyshow Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for the honour once again. And of course congrats to everyone behind the scenes at @thedailyshow. Chris McCarthy, and the entire Paramount family. Thank you,” he wrote in another post.
