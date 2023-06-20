“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” said the three-time host of the Grammy Awards.
This news was disclosed at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France during a conversation between Noah and Spotify CEO and co-founder, Daniel Ek, as a part of the Spotify Beach daytime line-up.
“Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100-million podcast listeners around the world,” said the vice president and head of Global Podcast Studios, Julie McNamara.
“We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”
Spotify ‘excited to collaborate with Trevor Noah’
This venture is set to blend Noah’s humour on trending global topics
New York Times best-selling author and South-African-born comedian Trevor Noah is set to launch a new podcast in partnership with Spotify.
Noah’s new series will feature in-depth and free-flowing conversations between the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central and some of the most influential people across the globe.
The weekly podcast will blend Noah’s signature humour and sharp wit with his perspectives on trending global topics.
