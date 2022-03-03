WATCH | Trevor Noah calls out 'double standards' in media coverage of Russia and Ukraine conflict

Comedian Trevor Noah has called out alleged double standards in media coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a recent episode of The Daily Show, the SA-born host shared several viral clips of reporters reporting on how Ukraine was not a “developing nation or third world country”.

The reporters said the country was a “prosperous middle-class region” and the scenes of Ukrainians fleeing war were “unimaginable compared to those living in Africa or the Middle East”.

Trevor criticised the reporters for being stunned by the violence unfolding in a “relatively civilised” and “relatively European” country.

He said the reports insinuated that war or conflict is only expected in Africa and the Middle East, not in Europe.

Watch the video below